© Reuters. What is the market expecting for the collective movement of “Trump stocks” on the eve of the midterm elections?



Financial Associated Press, November 8 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng)On Monday, local time in the United States, as the mid-term elections entered the final 24-hour countdown, the U.S. stock market took the lead in ushering in a wave of theme speculation, and the protagonist was undoubtedly the former President Trump who was active in the election.

As of press time, the biggest gainer was DWAC, a special-purpose acquisition company that is seeking a reverse takeover listing with Trump’s social media platform Truth Social. above 20%.

In addition to DWAC, Phunware (PHUN), a big data analysis company known as “Cambridge Analytica 2.0”, has also risen by nearly 20% in the day. This company used to develop campaign applications for the Trump team in the 2020 presidential election. ; Another AI solution company, Remark Holdings, also saw an increase of nearly 10%, but although this company has always been listed as a Trump concept stock, only a number of Trump-owned hotels have been certified by Sharecare. , while Remark Holdings holds a partial stake in Sharecare.

Undoubtedly, the wide intraday moves in these stocks were driven entirely by news from outside the market, which also reflected a key word in this week’s midterm elections: Trump.

After the election to grab the “first credit”?

According to multiple media reports, if the results of the mid-term elections are in favor of the Republican Party, Trump’s campaign team will officially announce its participation in the 2024 presidential election in November.

Trump has always maintained an ambiguous attitude towards announcing his candidacy, but his remarks have also continuously triggered the media’s reverie. As recently as last week’s campaign, Trump hinted that he would “Very, very, very likely to do it againand means “After winning the House and Senate this year, we’ll take back the White House in 2024”。

Trump’s return to the center of the political spotlight appears to have sent DWAC shares soaring amid expectations of a surge in users for the former president’s controversial social media platform, said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown.

This year’s midterm elections involve the whereabouts of 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 in the Senate, 36 other states will hold gubernatorial elections, and 46 states will hold state legislature elections. Although it seems that there are hundreds of competitions, there are not many confrontations that can really determine the future direction of American politics, and Trump is naturally among them.The outcome of these key battles will also become the vane of Trump’s return。

Preliminary polls show Trump-backed TV star Dr. Oz (Pennsylvania Senate candidate), football player Herschel Walker (Georgia Senate candidate) in a Senate race where every seat counts. ), “Hillman’s Elegy” author J.D. Vance (Ohio Senate candidate), venture capitalist Blake Masters (Arizona Senate candidate) and their respective Democratic rivals are in the fifth Five open state. These victories and losses are likely to determine the final ownership of the US Senate, as well as Trump’s considerations of “going from behind the scenes to the front”.