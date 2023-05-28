by blogsicilia.it – ​​39 seconds ago

It is a real war report: the number of violence against women in the Syracuse area is impressive. According to police data, in one year, from April 2022 to 2023, 218 code complaints were registered…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «On the streets of Syracuse, the violence of men who hate women appeared 39 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».