And serious road accident it occurred on the morning of Sunday 19 March in the hamlet of La Rosa, in the Municipality of Terricciola. The clash involved two cars and their respective drivers. Rescue was activated immediately: the personnel of the 118 from Peccioli, the self-medicine from Pontedera together with the Carabinieri arrived at the crash site. Unfortunately in the accident it is a man died 44 years old, resident in Peccioli. The other driver, an injured but conscious 31-year-old, was taken to the emergency room of the Cisanello hospital aboard an ambulance.







