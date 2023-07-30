Pakistan: bomb explodes in political rally, at least 75 dead – News

The provisional death toll from the kamikaze attack during a rally of the Islamic party Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (Jui-F), in Bajaur, in the tribal north-west of Pakistan, has risen to at least 75 dead over 150. This was announced by the police who estimated that around 400 people were present at the rally, held inside a tent.

The blast occurred inside the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. JUI-F is the largest political-religious party in the country. “This is a suspected suicide bombing. However, we are in the confirmation phase,” said Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

