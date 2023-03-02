Home World Pedal against the mafia, cyclists on the street to celebrate the arrest of Messina Denaro
World

by admin
by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The people of cyclists take to the streets with a pedal stroke to celebrate the arrest of the super fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, thank the forces of order who brought him to justice and reiterate once again no to crime…

See also  Haiti: 7.2 magnitude earthquake, there are victims. Tsunami warning issued

