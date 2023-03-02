by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The people of cyclists take to the streets with a pedal stroke to celebrate the arrest of the super fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, thank the forces of order who brought him to justice and reiterate once again no to crime…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Pedals against the mafia, cyclists on the street to celebrate the arrest of Messina Denaro appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it».