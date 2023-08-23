people get blown away by the wind- TV Courier

A powerful storm hit Mecca, the holy city of Islam in Saudi Arabia. “The speed of the winds has exceeded 80 km/h,” Hussein al-Qahtani, spokesman for the Saudi National Meteorological Center, wrote on X, ex Twitter, while images of people literally being knocked to the ground by the force can be seen on the web. of the winds. The storm also demolished billboards and damaged metal structures. In a video circulated on social media, however, lightning is seen striking the clock tower.

August 23, 2023 – Updated August 23, 2023, 3:02 PM

