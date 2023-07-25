Pope Francis Encourages Collerin Sisters to Cross Boundaries and Preach the Gospel

Title: Pope Francis Encourages Sisters of Collerin to Embrace Borderless Missionary Charism

Subtitle: Pontiff urges followers of Andro Collerin to fearlessly cross geographical and existential boundaries in the spirit of evangelizing zeal.

Date: July 24, 2022

Vatican City: On the morning of July 24, during the 18th General Congress of the Sisters of Collerin, Pope Francis met with the followers of Andro Collerin, delivering a powerful message about the importance of working in a peer-to-peer manner and fearlessly crossing geographical and existential boundaries. The Pope emphasized the significance of inspired missionary charism, urging the sisters to live out their faith boldly.

In his meeting with the Sisters of the Beloved of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as Coleren Sisters, Pope Francis spoke at the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City. The Pope encouraged them to embrace and practice the charism centered on evangelizing zeal and missionary boldness, echoing the vision set forth by the order’s founder, Andreas Collerin.

He said, “Do not be afraid to cross geographical and existential borders,” as he highlighted the importance of breaking free from limitations and venturing into unfamiliar territories. The pontiff stressed the significance of expanding their missionary efforts and underscored the need to be unafraid when encountering new challenges in service of their calling.

Drawing references from the biblical story of the disciples of Emmaus, Pope Francis drew parallels between their journey and the current undertaking of the Church. He elaborated, “In the story of the disciples of Emmaus, we can see the main features of the process of fellowship that the Church is going through: encounter, participation, dialogue, communion, mission.”

Highlighting the distinct Marian character of the order, Pope Francis urged the sisters to align themselves with the progress of the universal Church, emphasizing that their devotion should always be directed towards Jesus and not themselves. He expressed his gratitude for their positivity and their desire to create spaces for listening and proclaiming the Gospel worldwide, regardless of their location.

During his impromptu speech, the Pope shared his personal experience with the charism of Coleren and how it had transformed into the courage needed to preach the Gospel. He urged the sisters not only to cross geographical borders but also existential boundaries, just as Fr. Coleren did, so that the love of God could reach all people. Pope Francis reiterated the urgent need for their faithful and courageous witness of consecrated life in today’s Church and world.

In conclusion, Pope Francis inspired the Sisters of Collerin with his encouraging words, urging them to embrace their missionary charism and fearlessly traverse geographical and existential boundaries. With their faith and courage, these sisters have the power to bring the overflowing love of God to the world.

