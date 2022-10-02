LONDON – The British Prime Minister, Liz Trussadmitted that he could have “better prepared the ground” for the announced high-income tax cut for his economic maneuver, which observers link to the collapse of Purses and of GBP on the markets. “I confirm the package (of measures) we announced … but I admit that we should have prepared the ground better,” said Truss in an interview with Bbcadding that he had “learned the lesson”.

“We have a clear plan that is being developed to respond to both the energy crisis and inflation, but also aimed at resuming economic growth, laying a long-term foundation,” added Liz Truss in the interview. There Bbc recalls how both the opposition and many Tory MPs (those who would have wanted Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street) and the majority of British public opinion are against tax cuts for the rich, according to the unveiled plan 10 days ago by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, who caused an earthquake in the markets.