China News Agency, Beijing, December 30th. Comprehensive news: According to Russian media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the flag-raising ceremony and launching ceremony of the series of ships of the Russian Navy on December 29, local time, and said that Russia will build 4 more ships. nuclear submarine. On the 29th local time, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus and lodged a strong protest with him over the Ukrainian missile falling into Belarus.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, on the 29th local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the flag-raising ceremony and launching ceremony of the Russian Navy series of ships through video, saying that Russia will build 4 more nuclear submarines.

According to reports, the ceremonies that Putin attended that day included the nuclear submarine “Suvorov Grand Marshal” and “Anatoly Shremo” held in Severodvinsk, Baltiysk, and Vladivostok. The flag-raising ceremony for the commissioning of the minesweeper “Kevin” and the small missile ship “Hail”, as well as the launching ceremony of the nuclear submarine “Tsar Alexander III”.

Putin pointed out that the “Bulava” intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with the “Bulava” intercontinental ballistic missile on the strategic nuclear submarine “Marshal Suvorov” listed in the Russian Navy will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of Russia’s sea-based strategic nuclear forces. He emphasized that four such submarines will be built within the framework of the current national armament plan, which will ensure Russia’s national security in the next few decades.

He also said that the new-generation minesweeper “Anatoly Shlemov” is one of the most successful models developed by Russia, and plans to build 10 more minesweepers of this class in the future.

On the 29th local time, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus Kizim and lodged a strong protest with him over the Ukrainian missile falling into Belarus.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, the Belarusian Air Defense Force shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile that entered the country’s airspace that day.

“This is a very serious incident,” Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Graz said. The Belarusian side has asked the Ukrainian side to thoroughly investigate all the circumstances surrounding the missile launch, hold the perpetrators accountable, and take comprehensive measures to prevent such incidents from happening again, lest it bring catastrophic consequences.

It is also reported that Belarus has sent an investigation team to the scene. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus will announce the details of the incident as soon as possible.

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported on the 30th local time that the center of Donetsk was shelled. According to reports, the Ukrainian army fired 6 rockets towards Donetsk in the early morning of the same day, and there were multiple explosions in the “Donbas Stage” area.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the 29th local time that the Russian army destroyed the “Hippocampus” multiple rocket launchers and other US-made weapons in Kharkov and Donetsk respectively that day. The Ukrainian side said on the same day that it had activated its air defense system and intercepted dozens of missiles from Russia.

The Ukrainian National News Agency previously reported that the entire territory of Ukraine was attacked by large-scale missiles, air defense sirens were sounded, and huge explosions sounded several times in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The Ukrainian side said that the Russian army fired more than 120 missiles at Uzbekistan.

According to Reuters, British Defense Secretary Wallace said on the 29th local time that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 2.3 billion pounds (about 19.3 billion yuan) of support in 2023, including military equipment and non-military support.

The Ministry of Defense stated that this figure is equivalent to the amount of British aid to Ukraine in 2022. (use up)