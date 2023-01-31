Home World Round table talk show 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Gala No. 1 in ratings: Top 10 list Do you like it? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
China Audio-Visual Big Data released the “2023 Spring Festival Theme Gala Ratings” on the 30th. Among the 26 Spring Festival Gala or special programs including CCTV and local satellite TV, the ratings of 6 Spring Festival Gala exceeded 1%, and the ratings of 11 Spring Festival Gala exceeded 1%. 0.5%.

In the program of the Spring Festival Gala of the main station, the round table talk show “Give Me a Minute” occupied the first place with 28.617% of the ratings. Drinking several cups”, martial arts “Yanwu”, dance “Wanbuqiao”, micro-movie “My Spring Festival Gala and Me”, sketch “I’m Coming”, chorus “Good Morning, Sunshine”, song “Hello, Stranger”, etc. Rank 2 to 10.

At present, the Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala is leading with a score of 1. Dragon TV’s Spring Festival Gala ranks second with a ratings of 0.769% and a ratings share of 2.881%. A share of 2.168% occupies the third place.

Regarding the No. 1 rating, some netizens said they hated the accident, because the talk show is really embarrassing. What do you think?

