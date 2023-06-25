Russia, the head of Wagner Prigozhin leaves Rostov to the applause and handshakes of the inhabitants

These images spread on social media show the head of the Russian militia Wagner Prigozhinwho leaves the headquarters of the military district in Rostov sul Don after agreeing to move to Belarus. The commander of the mercenary troops is in the car and is greeted by the inhabitants with applause and shouts of encouragement. The leader of the Wagner militia agreed yesterday to leave Russia and go into exile at the moment Belarusalong with his men, in a deal brokered by the president Alexander Lukashenko. However, where he is at the moment is unclear.

