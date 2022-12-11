Home World Scandal in the European Parliament: the 4 arrests in Brussels validated, there is also Eva Kaili
BRUSSELS. The Belgian justice validated the arrest and confirmed the charges for four people arrested as part of the investigation into suspected bribes from Qatar to the Eurochamber. Among them, the arrest of the Greek vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili is confirmed. Four Italians had been in custody since Friday. Among them is the former MEP of the Democratic Party and Article 1, Antonio Panzeri and Francesco Giorgi, companion of the vice president of the EP, Kaili.

Meanwhile, another socialist MEP has ended up in the crosshairs of the judiciary. As we learn from the Belgian newspapers The Evening and Knack, who were the first to report on the investigation, on the evening of 10 December the house in Brussels of the Belgian Socialist MEP, of Italian origins, Marc Tarabella, was searched. Tarabella, who is not under custody, was present at the search and the Speaker of Parliament, Roberta Metsola, supervised, Le Soir reports.

Meanwhile, a first reaction from Doha to the Qatargate scandal also arrives in a note sent to Politico.eu. “We categorically reject any attempt to link him with allegations of misconduct,” wrote a Qatari official.

