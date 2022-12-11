Cynicism and technical quality, applied both to team play and to individual exaltation. Without overdoing it, Cornedo third in the standings clears the Spes Arena and takes a further step towards promotion to A2, in the season in which three teams will make the direct jump to category. Canottieri Belluno may regret having almost single-handedly paved the way for the people of Vicenza, making too many mistakes and being punished for any inattention. For this reason they were down by two goals at the interval and again due to the same reasons they were unable to draw strength from the marking in the opening of the second half signed by the usual Dall’Ò. The Vicenza players punched in a couple more times and cheers to the hope of getting a result. However, the ranking remains very short and the hope of going to the playoffs remains unchanged. However, the impression remains that, Dall’Ò aside, an inventive player would be needed, otherwise rather absent in the squad.

Post and crossbar

To be honest, luck didn’t favor the people of Belluno. This is demonstrated by the post and crossbar hit at dawn and dusk in the first half by – needless to say – Dall’Ò. However, possession of the ball was good but sterile, when there was the need to try and pierce the strong fullback from Vicenza, Pozzi. The guests, with several young players in rotation and even the former Sedico Gonella, didn’t let themselves be asked whenever they could score. For example, at 11. 30 Gheno loses a bloody ball on his trocar, Boscaro takes advantage of it and eludes Savi’s cover and Dalla Libera’s exit and makes it 1-0. The doubling will instead come from a corner given away and on which Cornedo puts the ball in the middle where Fahmi signs the doubling too easily.

Illusion

The good audience present at Spes believes it again when Dall’Ò goes into the central pocket and doesn’t tremble in front of Pozzi. I’m back under the Canottieri, when just two minutes and pennies have passed. Except that the same born in 2003 at 4. 12 undergoes the winning pressing of Tibaldo, who serves Brancher whose torpedo from outside goes behind Del Prete, who took over at the break. Amoroso will play poker, and despite still several minutes available, the score will not change anymore. The movement goalkeeper adopted by coach Bortolini only produces one ball that Savi didn’t convert into a goal, and for the rest the ball lap will prove to be a godsend for those who have to find themselves defending a triple advantage. In the final pole also by Amoroso and triple whistle.