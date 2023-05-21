Serbia defeated Italy at the European Championship for U17 cadets Sports

Great triumph of the cadet national team of Serbia at the European Championship in Hungary

Source: MN Press

The cadet (U-17) national team of Serbia defeated Italy 2:0 in the 2nd round of the European Championship and thus saved the chance to advance to the next round. The goals for the Eagles were scored by Andrija Maksimović in the 39th minute and Mihajlo Cvetković (pictured) in the 59th. After losing to Slovenia in the first round (2:4), Aleksandar Luković’s men are now third in the table and have three points, as well as the second-placed Slovenians, who lost to Spain 1:3 in the second round. This means that our team will be looking for a pass and at least a point on Wednesday, May 24 against Spain in the city of Budaers, which could be enough if Italy beats Slovenia. After two rounds, the “azurini” are the only ones without a point in Group B, from which two teams will advance to the next round.

“Serbia’s great victory was marked perhaps by the best individual of the match, Matija Popović, who was the assistant for both goals. Until the 68th minute of the game, when the selector Luković decided to rest him before the decisive match against Spain, he was an unsolvable enigma for the Italians, and the failure of Maksimović’s leading goal, reminded of the moves of some of the greatest masters of Serbian football. Already after ten minutes of play and a great transition on two occasions, goalkeeper Martinelli was greatly tempted, and it was the 39th minute that justice would knock on the door. They were opened by Maksimović after the aforementioned great assist by Matija Popović. And the continuation brought a good game from Serbia, complete control of all events. Matija Popović and Cvetković did their best to remove any doubts about the final epilogue of this match,” FSS announced.

SERBIA: Džodić, Milosavljević, Simić, Đurić, Vukojević (76. Delibašić), Mitrović, A.Petrović, Ćuk (85. Jocić), Maksimović (85. A.Popović), M.Popović (68. Subotić), Cvetković ( 85. Alilović). Selector: Aleksandar Luković