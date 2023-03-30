The British monarch: “Together with Ukraine in defense of freedom and sovereignty”

(LaPresse) King Charles III yesterday arrived in Germany for his first international visit as British monarch. With him was also the queen consort Camilla. The king was welcomed in Berlin, with a dinner at Bellevue Palace, by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender. Also present at the dinner was former chancellor Angela Merkel. “We stand side by side in protecting and advancing our shared democratic values,” King Charles said during his speech. “This is exemplified so clearly today when we stand together with Ukraine in defense of freedom and sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression,” he added. (LaPresse)