A 19th edition SP–Arte takes place from March 29th to April 2nd at the Bienal Pavilion. With the participation of more than 150 exhibitors, including national and international art galleries, design studios, publishers, cultural institutions and independent spaces, the event is one of the largest in Latin America.

Traditional headquarters of SP–Arte since its inception, the pavilion designed by Oscar Niemeyer this year houses exhibitors from eight countries (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, United States, France, Italy and Uruguay) and 20 Brazilian cities, such as Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Fortaleza, in addition to São Paulo.

This year, the fair celebrates the growth of almost 30% in the design sector compared to the last edition, now bringing together 44 exhibitors. Newcomers FAS, Guto Requena and Porfirio Valadares join the participants who have been at the fair since the sector debuted, in 2016, as ETEL, ,ovo, Teo and Jacqueline Terpins.

The event also receives a group of eleven international galleries, such as Galerie Younique, Maât Gallery, Night Gallery and Nil Gallery. After successful experiences in previous editions of the event, the galleries El Museo / Fernando Pradilla, Galería de las Misiones, Galería Sur, Opera Gallery, Piero Atchugarry and Zielinsky return, with emphasis on the presence of the Argentinean Herlitzka & Co + Henrique Faria .

Of the Brazilian ones, not only are important galleries such as A Gentil Carioca, Almeida & Dale, Fortes D’Aloia and Gabriel, Gomide&Co, Luisa Strina, Mendes Wood DM and Millan, but also younger ones, such as Galatea, Central, Quadra , Lima Galeria and Asfalto — the last two debuting this year. Access the list of art and design exhibitors here; and here from publishers and institutions.

Service

19th SP–Arte

Date: March 29 – April 2, 2023

Biennial Pavilion – Ibirapuera Park

Hours: March 29–30: 2 pm to 8 pm | March 31st and April 1st: 12:00 to 20:00 | April 2nd: 11 am to 7 pm

Prohibited

BRL 70 (full ticket) BRL 35 (half ticket)

Online ticketing can be accessed via the link: https://bilheteria.sp-arte.com/home

Half-price for students, people with disabilities and the elderly (document required)

Children up to 10 years old do not pay admission