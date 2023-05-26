Spalletti celebrates the Napoli championship with a tattoo. PHOTO

As already happened in the past season with Pioli at Milan, Luciano Spalletti has also decided to get a tattoo of the Scudetto feat accomplished this year in Naples. The Tuscan coach who wanted the Scudetto on his forearm, with the number 3 and the Napoli logo. On the other arm Spalletti has also tattooed the names of his 3 children. The photos were posted on social media by tattoo artist Valentino Russo