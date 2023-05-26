Home » Spalletti celebrates the Napoli championship with a tattoo. PHOTO
World

Spalletti celebrates the Napoli championship with a tattoo. PHOTO

by admin

As already happened in the past season with Pioli at Milan, Luciano Spalletti has also decided to get a tattoo of the Scudetto feat accomplished this year in Naples. The Tuscan coach who wanted the Scudetto on his forearm, with the number 3 and the Napoli logo. On the other arm Spalletti has also tattooed the names of his 3 children. The photos were posted on social media by tattoo artist Valentino Russo

See also  Juve Verona, Del Piero present at the Stadium: applause and chants from the fans. Photo and video

You may also like

Udinese News | Sousa: “Important growth. We want...

Armed violence in Haiti: a scourge that impacts...

Benin: Embarked journalists against illegal fishing ~

Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the coffin...

Emergency situation in 5 villages of Užice due...

MICHELIN Agreement Reached to Acquire 100% of Fleet...

The opposition in Türkiye is very discouraged

Less than a day after the ceasefire, armed...

Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners: a Belgian aid...

Maddie McCann, three days of research and acquisition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy