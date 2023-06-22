Stanija’s breasts fell out in the video | Entertainment

Starlet Stanija Dobrojević showed off her expensive watch on Instagram, attributes on Twitter!

Source: Twitter/screenshot/StanijaFans

Stanija first showed on Instagram that she had treated herself to an expensive “Rolex” watch, and then showed on Twitter the colorful outfit she chose for the date.

Stanija was not wearing anything under the jacket that was tied, and due to the setup during the filming, the followers saw more than they should have. “Maybe she didn’t notice the nipple…” read one comment:

See also what Stanija was honored with in America:

Source: Stanija/Instagram

