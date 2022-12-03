It was detached from a building of Gostomelbut it has already been found one of five murals created in Ukraine by the British artist Banksy. The police of Kiev via Telegram he in fact confirmed that eight people are in custody while the governor of the region, Oleksiy Kulebahe reassured about the condition of the work: no apparent damage.

The work, depicting a woman in a dressing gown armed with a fire extinguisher and gas mask, was taken away as if it were a poster attached to a house wall. The detained persons, aged between 27 and 60, are all said to be residents between Kyiv and the city of Cherkasy, about 200 km south of the capital. The artist, famous throughout the world for his works and for his mysterious identity, had published a video on his channels depicting the 5 graffiti drawn on the buildings devastated by Russian bombing in the Kiev area.



This isn’t the first time Banksy’s work has been stolen. In 2019 a Paris the emergency door of the Bataclan theater on which a grieving girl was represented was detached from its hinges. The theft was particularly felt by the French population as a symbol of memory for the 130 victims of the Islamic attacks of 2015. The door was found more than a year later, in 2020, in an attic in Abruzzo. The handcuffs were taken for 12 French and two Italians.