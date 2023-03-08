Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today at the beginning of a two-day visit to Stockholm that it is time for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, it was announced on the Alliance’s website.

Source: Anatolia

At a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersen, Stolgenberg emphasized that the accession of the two countries to NATO “is a top priority and progress has been made.”

He also said that he had organized a new meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland at the NATO headquarters on March 9, and welcomed the fact that the Hungarian parliament had started the discussion on ratification and expressed the expectation that the process would be completed soon.

“With the membership of Sweden and Finland, the Alliance will be stronger, and their demands have already strengthened their security,” Stoltenberg emphasized.

He also said that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine, stating that he discussed with Prime Minister Christerson the “urgent need to strengthen and maintain support” to Kiev. Stoltenberg thanked Sweden for significant financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

Tomorrow, the Secretary General will participate in an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

(SRNA)