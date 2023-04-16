Sudan, more clashes between paramilitaries and army: 56 dead. Father Albanese: “Effect of the Russian war in Ukraine”

Fighting in the capital continued into the night Sudan, Khartoumamong the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the regular army. So far there are 56 victims and almost 600 injured, according to data reported by the Committee of Sudanese doctors. For the second day shooting and noise of the artillery heavy feel in the city, despite the appeals international. Rapid Support Forces declared on Facebook which in Port Sudan were attacked by “foreign aircraft”. The Sudanese army says it has taken control of the largest RSF base a Chaldeans. While the paramilitaries claim to have shot down a plane Sukhoi of the army. Meanwhile the council of the Arab League called an urgent meeting. This morning heavy firefights between military forces e paramilitaries they are in progress northern suburbs and southern capital of the Sudan, Khartoum, as witnesses reported. Throughout the capital, men in uniform, guns in hand, wander streets empty of civilians, while columns of smoke rise from the center of the city, where the main institutions of power. The commander of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, Lt. General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo announced a Sky News Arabia that “its forces control 90% of the military areas in Sudan“, adding that Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhancommander of the Sudanese armed forces, “hides underground and pushes Sudanese children to fight”, while “a number of officers have joined the rapid support forces”.

Testimonials they reported artillery shelling also at Kassala, in the eastern coastal region of the country. As for the television of State, both sides claim to have conquered it. There Arab League hold an emergency meeting al Cairoat the request of Egypt e Saudi Arabiatwo influential actors in Sudan. The conflict had already been going on for weeks, preventing any political solution in a country that since 2019 he is trying to organize the first free elections since 30 years of Islamic-military dictatorship. At this stage it is impossible to know who is in control of the situation.

The fight between military and army – The divisions between the general Abdel Fattah al-Burhanehead of the army, and the general Mohamed Hamdane Dagloknown as “Hemedti”, head of the RSF (thousands of former militants of the Darfur war who have become official auxiliaries of the regular troops) degenerated into violence on the morning of April 15 in the country which has 45 million inhabitants, one of the poorest of the world, torn apart by guerra for decades. There open warfare among the generals it is also a media affair: Saturday Hemedti has given a series of interviews to television channels of the Gulfsome of which are his main alliesaddressing insults to his rival, the general Burhanewhich so far has not shown up. Hemedti he constantly demanded that “Burhane the criminal” go away. However, both responded to the telephone when the general secretary of the United Nations Antonio Guterres he called for “an immediate end to the violence”. Meanwhile at Cairo there is concern about a video that appeared on social media showing several soldiers Egyptians apparently in the hands of the men of the RSF.

Father Albanese: “What is happening in Sudan is also a side effect of the Russian war in Ukraine” – This was stated by the National newspaper the Comboni priest Father Giulio Albanese, columnist and expert on African affairs. “For many years the country – he explains – has longed for democracy. But that never happened. The situation is complex. The position of the West compared to Sudan is clear: he wants it to go through there transition towards the democracy. But the interests are many”. “Here – he continues – he is pro-Russian, a close friend of Lavrov. Right after the Russian invasion of Ukraine went to visit Mosca. Lately Lavrov he returned the homage. And for a long time i mercenaries Wagner have settled in the country, while before i military reports they were limited to arms supplies”. Compared instead to the role of the others world powers“since the years Ninety il Sudan it was practically colonized by Chinesemainly interested in the petrolium. Things have changed just a little since independence Sud Sudan in 2011, given that the conflict had damaged some plants and deposits in that area”.