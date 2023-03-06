The British premier, Rishi Sunak, aims to ban all migrants arriving on small boats from living in the UK: a lifelong ban for those who try their luck crossing the Channel Strait. Once landed, they will not be able to return or apply for citizenship. As the Times writes, Sunak and his Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, will announce legislation tomorrow that will allow for the mass detention of thousands of asylum seekers who travel to the UK on small boats. Sunak reiterated that he “wanted to stop the boats once and for all”.

The government assures that it will open new “safe and legal” routes for asylum seekers, but has not said what they will be. The new measure – estimated to cost £3 billion – will make all asylum claims from those arriving in the UK on makeshift boats inadmissible. Migrants will be prevented from seeking asylum while in the UK and, once rejected, will be ‘permanently’ barred from returning.

Asylum seekers currently have the right to remain in the country while their application is being processed. However, the London government is likely to face significant legal and practical hurdles over the issue, against a backdrop of concerns that it may be in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, difficulties in accommodating detained migrants and the fact that it has not agreed to measure with France.