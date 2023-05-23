Home » Suspect arrested for shooting in Vračar | Info
World

Suspect arrested for shooting in Vračar | Info

by admin
Suspect arrested for shooting in Vračar | Info

After the shooting in Vračar, members of the MUP of Serbia arrested the suspect

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

Let us remind you that two people were wounded tonight at the corner of Maksim Gorki and Tsar Nikolaj streets in Belgrade. Man AP (29) was involved in a shooting in Vračar suffered an injury to the right thigh, after which he was transferred to the Emergency Center. Not far from there, in Novopazarska street, another man was found with an injury in the back.

AP (29) was seriously injured in this shooting and, as can be seen in the video, he was urgently transported to resuscitation in UC. As Kurir learns, AP had 12 criminal reports and an active warrant for serving a prison sentence. Macedonian citizen DL (21) was also wounded in the shooting. He was shot in the back. It is not known yet whether he was in the company of A. P, or whether he was accidentally wounded.

You may also like

Women surprise with the melancholic “Horizontal on fire”

Average dinar exchange rate May 23, 2023 |...

Hyundai e Corner System for parallel parking and...

Sudan ceasefire in force under Jeddah agreement, Washington...

At least 12 people died in a crush...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 23 May...

Elections Turkey, Kilicdaroglu turns towards nationalism to win...

Sinan Ogun backs Erdogan in Turkish presidential runoff...

What destiny awaits the African continent crowded with...

Calenda and Renzi have signed a truce (so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy