Suspect arrested for shooting in Vračar | Info

After the shooting in Vračar, members of the MUP of Serbia arrested the suspect

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

Let us remind you that two people were wounded tonight at the corner of Maksim Gorki and Tsar Nikolaj streets in Belgrade. Man AP (29) was involved in a shooting in Vračar suffered an injury to the right thigh, after which he was transferred to the Emergency Center. Not far from there, in Novopazarska street, another man was found with an injury in the back.

AP (29) was seriously injured in this shooting and, as can be seen in the video, he was urgently transported to resuscitation in UC. As Kurir learns, AP had 12 criminal reports and an active warrant for serving a prison sentence. Macedonian citizen DL (21) was also wounded in the shooting. He was shot in the back. It is not known yet whether he was in the company of A. P, or whether he was accidentally wounded.