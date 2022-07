ODESSA – On the station square, in the breeze coming from the port, the target of Russian missiles, before and after the fragile wheat pact, two children display their trophies, missile splinters, dented nose cones, ferrules, oxidized shrapnel primers. If the fragments have numbers, abbreviations, Latin or Cyrillic, the exchange value goes up, they are the Panini cards of the war, a favorite game since February.