The company LG launches the campaign Lep Gest | Info

In five cities in Serbia, citizens will have the opportunity to repair LG devices whose warranty has expired

In five cities in Serbia, citizens will have the opportunity to repair LG devices whose warranty has expired, if repair on the device is possible, share their nice gestures on social networks, while the company will donate devices to safe houses in the given cities

The company LG Electronics is launching a large Lep Gest campaign in several cities in Serbia, from May 23 to June 14, with the aim of improving the user experience, but also to promote what is always necessary for all of us – togetherness and humanity! During the campaign, owners of those LG devices that are not working optimally (TV/AV devices, washing machines and dryers, refrigerators) will be able to check the condition of the device with our expert team. In addition, as part of the Nice Gest campaign, citizens will be able to share examples of their nice gestures on social networks, while the LG company will donate home appliances to safe houses in those cities!

Namely, the LG caravan of nice gestures will visit five cities in Serbia – Vranje (May 23 and 24), Niš (May 25 and 26), Sremska Mitrovica (May 30 and 31), Sombor (June 6 and 7). and Zrenjanin (June 13 and 14). All interested citizens who want to check the correctness of their devices should call the customer service number 011/36 30 500, check whether they meet the requirements and make an appointment to inspect their TV and AV devices, white goods or monitors.

