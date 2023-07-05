The Fastweb network is open, the coverage of iliad’s fiber offer is growing

Since its launch, which took place in January 2022, Iliad has started using the Open Fiber network, with FTTH EPON technology up to 5 Gbps and with FTTH GPON technology up to 2.5 Gbps. Furthermore, since January 2023, coverage has increased further, with the arrival of support for the FiberCop network with EPON technology up to 5 Gbps.

Today, with this further novelty, the coverage of the Iliad fiber is completed, which is registering a significant increase (Fastweb’s FTTH fiber optic network is available in around 10 million residential units). After the joint announcement last October that would have allowed iliad to further consolidate its presence in the fiber connectivity market in Italy, it is now a reality.

Coverage for iliad’s fiber offer is growing

One year after the launch of the iliad FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) 100% fiber optic offer, iliad continues with its plan to expansion of fiber coverage.

Thanks to the operation of the agreement signed with Fastweb for access to its wholesale FTTH network, iliad fiber coverage is getting ever closer to 10 million housing units on the Italian territory.

iliad will guarantee new users on the Fastweb wholesale network speed performance with downloads of up to 2.5 Gbit/s and uploads of up to 500 Mbit/s thanks to the FTTH GPON network technology.

The fiber offer of iliad remains faithful to all its commitments and distinctive features: zero hidden costs and zero nasty surprises.

€19.99 per month for mobile users with a €9.99 offer and automatic payment, or €24.99 per month.

Price guaranteed forever; Setup fee €39.99 one-off; iliadbox Wi-Fi 6, the router entirely made in iliad, designed and tested to last at least 10 years, with Wi-Fi up to 1 Gbit/s in download, on free loan; Unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in Italy and to landlines in more than 60 countries around the world;

