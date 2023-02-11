Home World The FBI has found another classified document in the home of former US Vice President Mike Pence
On Friday, the FBI, the US federal police, again searched the home of former US Vice President Mike Pence in Indiana, as it had already done in January, and found another classified document that Pence had not returned after the end of the his assignment. Pence’s lawyers cooperated with the FBI and the former vice president agreed to the search, which lasted five hours while he and his wife were elsewhere.

The first discovery of confidential documents in Pence’s home occurred after several similar finds had been made in the previous weeks in a private residence and in an office of President Joe Biden: in this case, they were documents that Biden had kept with him after his time as vice president under Barack Obama and it was the president himself who reported that they had been found by the people who work with him. At that point Pence had asked his collaborators to do similar searches at his home.

In August last year, however, many confidential documents were found in some private residences of former President Donald Trump. Unlike Biden and Pence, Trump had maintained a highly hostile stance toward checks and searches.

