Arab leaders will meet in Algeria on Tuesday for the first Arab summit in three years, as conflicting divisions in the region continue, particularly in Syria and Libya, and some countries have achieved ties with Israel normalizing developments.

Algeria is preparing to host the Arab summit by enhancing security measures, raising national flags and displaying historical monuments of participating countries.

According to Algerian media reports, 17 Arab leaders are expected to attend a summit to be held in Algeria from November 1 to 2 under the slogan “Unity”.

“Palestinian-Arab Solidarity Summit”

In the same context, the Palestinian president said on Monday that the Arab summit in Algeria on Tuesday and Wednesday was a summit of Palestinian and Arab unity.

Palestinian Presidential Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudina added in a statement that the summit will send a clear message to the world that Palestine and its issues are at the heart of the Arab state, which always stands by Palestinian rights. aside, spare no effort to support it.

Nabil Abu Rudina said the summit represented a strong message of support for the Palestinian people in defending their rights and sanctity.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, the 22-nation Arab League held its most recent summit in Tunisia in March 2019, and since then several members of the Arab League have historically supported the Palestinian issue and condemned Israel As a top priority, the process of normalizing relations with Israel has made significant progress.

The UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020 within the framework of a series of agreements negotiated in Washington, with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan following suit.

Arab Food Security Strategy

The Algerian News Agency reported that the work of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers concluded with a draft resolution on food security in Arab countries and a draft resolution on the work of the Economic and Social Council session.

Meanwhile, Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States, confirmed that Arab foreign ministers had reached a “consensus” on issues on the summit’s agenda during the preparatory meeting, according to Algeria News Agency, which he believed to be “a sign of Signs of the success of the Algerian summit”.

Earlier, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, said he hoped that “this summit will witness the launch of an Arab strategy for food security … at a time when comprehensive and collective action is urgently needed” to address the dangerous food deficit facing the Arab world.”

Egypt, Jordan and Iraq tripartite meeting

On the other hand, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq emphasized the continued cooperation and coordination within the framework of trilateral cooperation to serve the common interests of the three countries.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman al-Safadi and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday during a preparatory meeting for the Arab summit in Algeria, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman. Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein spoke about the above during the meeting.

It is worth noting that the above-mentioned three countries have held many leaders and prime minister-level meetings within the framework of the tripartite mechanism, aiming to strengthen cooperation and strategic alignment in economic, political, security and other fields.