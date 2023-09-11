the hug with the rescuers – Corriere TV

This is a touching description of a moment of hope and relief during an earthquake relief operation in Morocco. The image of a survivor pulled from the rubble and then carried on a stretcher to be loaded into the ambulance represents a victory for the rescue workers and hope for anyone involved in the tragedy.

These emergency situations test the resilience and determination of those who work hard to save lives. The scene at Moulay Brahim shows the strength of humanity in times of need and the sense of solidarity that emerges when people come together to help each other in difficult situations.

September 10, 2023 – Updated September 10, 2023, 3:56 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

