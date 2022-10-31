Home World The Kiev secret services: “There are at least three Putin doubles, they can be recognized by gestures and height”, but the Kremlin denies it with a “Nonsense”
by admin
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses at least three doubles to replace him in public. This was stated, in an interview with the Daily Mail, by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian services have in the past identified Putin’s impersonators who replaced him on “special occasions”, but now it is “a usual practice”, Budanov says. “We know at least three people who continue to appear, but we don’t know how many there are,” he continued, noting that all three “have undergone facial plastic.”

However, the fake Putins would be recognizable to a keen eye. «What unmasks them is the height. It is visible in the videos and photos. But also the gestures, the body language and the earlobes, which are unique to each person, ”notes Budanov.

The Moscow replica
The Kremlin denies that Vladimir Putin is using a double for public events. “How can we only comment? It is nonsense, ”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering reporters’ questions after the Kiev intelligence reported the existence of at least three doubles used by the Russian leader. The Kremlin’s response was reported by the Tass news agency. In 2020, we read again, Putin had declared that the idea of ​​using a double for his safety had been evoked in the early 2000s, but had been discarded.

