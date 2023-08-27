The mother of the girl who died in the accident in Užice came forward Info

A married couple from Belgrade and their granddaughter (9) died in a traffic accident that happened on Sunday morning in Užice.

In the traffic accident that happened on Sunday morning on the Ložionički bridge in Užice, Spouses from Belgrade and their granddaughter (9) died, while the older granddaughter (11) is in critical condition.. The car driver was moving towards Požega, and for unknown reasons, he crossed into the opposite traffic lane, where he collided directly with the tanker.

The mother of the injured girl, who died together with her grandmother and grandfather in a terrible traffic accident in Užice, came forward and confirmed that she lost her loved ones in an instant.

“Yes, my daughter was injured, along with my parents. The other daughter is being brought to Belgrade to the Emergency Center, she is stable… I don’t have the strength to talk, understand me,” MS, the mother of the victim and injured girl, said through tears.

Doctors at the Užice hospital operated on a girl (11), who suffered serious injuries.

“The child was admitted to the reception department of the hospital in Užice, unconscious and in a serious general condition. There was an interruption of the heart’s action, but it was restored by resuscitation. The child has injuries to the head, neck, spine, chest, abdomen, and due to bleeding in the abdomen, he had to “It is urgent to have an operation. Now, in the postoperative course, he is still in a serious condition,” said Dr. Dragan Damjanović, director of the Užice hospital.



“I HAVE NO STRENGTH TO TALK”, LOST A CHILD AND PARENTS IN THE SAME DAY: The mother of the girl who died in Uzice is broken!

(World/Rina)

