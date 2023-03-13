Home World The popular web drama “The Hidden Corner” will be remade in the Japanese film version Masaki Okada as Dongsheng
According to news on March 13, the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair opened today, and the Japanese movie version of “Bad Boy” was first exposed, and the FILMART special edition poster was released first.

Adapted from Zijin Chen’s novel “Bad Boy”iQIYI’s hit web drama “The Hidden Corner” will be remade in Japan and named “Gold Boy”.

It is reported that Shusuke Kaneko will be the director, Kotakehiko will write the script for the film, and Masao Okada will play the role of Dongsheng.

The film is jointly produced by TEAMJOY Co., Ltd. and Hairun Films.It mainly tells the story of three children in a small coastal town accidentally filming and recording a murder when they were playing in a scenic spot, and the adventure started.

After being broadcast on Japanese satellite TV station WOWOW, iQIYI Misty Theater hit “The Hidden Corner” was loved by Japanese audiences for its unique and novel themes and suspenseful content, gaining a high reputation and attention.

Its original work, Zijin Chen’s popular novel “Bad Boy” will also be compiled and published by Japan’s Hayakawa Shobo in 2021, and it has been selling well since it was released. TEAMJOY Co., Ltd. acquired the copyright of the Japanese version of the movie in 2021.

