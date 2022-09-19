A historic funeral, which marks the end of an era. No expense was spared for the farewell to Queen Elizabeth. The exact figures are not known, but it is certain that they will exceed the approximately 4 million spent on the last farewell to Lady Diana, and also the 5 million allocated for the funeral of the Queen Mother. No comparison with the costs incurred for Prince Philip’s ceremony which, due to anti Covid restrictions, had been celebrated in a more modest form.

In addition to the costs of guaranteeing luster on the one hand and safety on the other, indirect costs must also be considered. Shutters lowered, during the funeral, for schools, hospitals and pharmacies as well as some large catering and clothing chains and small commercial realities. The expenses for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth will burden taxpayers’ pockets and will be added to the total annual cost of the royal family which, last year, was close to 200 million pounds.

The Queen’s coffin during the procession to Westminster was carried in a 123-year-old carriage: pulled not by horses but by 98 Royal Navy sailors, according to a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria’s funeral. The coffin is covered as always by the royal banner. Above are the insignia of Elizabeth, with the imperial state crown and her scepter, as well as a large crown of flowers chosen from the favorites of the deceased sovereign and according to her will. King Charles III marched in the front row with his brothers Anna, Edoardo and Andrea next to him. Behind the 4 children of the queen, the two sons of Charles, the heir to the throne William and the second son Harry. The king and princes are all in uniform, except Andrew and Harry, who are in civilian clothes no longer representing the dynasty as senior “active” members for different reasons, but have milestone decorations pinned to their chests being the only living Windsors to have served in combat. Anna is the only woman, according to the Queen’s last wishes, to be able to follow the coffin.

The royal family arrives in Westminster for the funeral: first Charles with William and Harry, followed by Kate and her children

On the coffin is a wreath collected from some of the royal residences, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove. But there is also a personal message from the new monarch, written by hand. The king also wanted another detail: foam was not used to compose the crown of flowers, but a nest of moss and oak, at the request of Charles, who is notoriously attentive to the environment. Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House – all homes the Queen loved, the latter the king’s retreat in Gloucershire – the flowers and foliage were chosen for their symbolism. Myrtle, a symbol of happy and lasting marriage as was that of the Queen to Philip of Edinburgh, was cut from a plant grown from a sprig that was in Elizabeth II’s bridal bouquet.

The security

Since the queen’s death, 5,949 soldiers have been deployed, including 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, about 175 members of the armed forces of Commonwealth nations were involved. Those involved in the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch are 1650.

Another 1000 lined up along the way when the coffin reached Windsor, 410 soldiers will take part in the procession, 480 will be along the streets, 150 will be on guard of honor and another 130 will perform other ceremonials. Over 10,000 police officers. Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Stuart Cundy, said the “extremely complex” operation was the largest in the history of London forces, surpassing the 2012 London Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty. day.

Thirty-six kilometers of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace safe.

The latest tributes

Big Ben’s bell rang before the funeral: once a minute for 96 minutes. A chime for every year of his life. Big Ben is the largest bell in the St. Stephen clock tower of the Palace of Westminster, London. The bell’s hammer is covered with a thick leather pad to cushion its blows and acquire a darker tone. At the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey there will be 2 minutes of silence.