Xinhua News Agency reporters stationed abroad reported: The Russian Ministry of Defense said on the 30th that the Russian army used high-precision weapons on the 28th to hit a Ukrainian military train at a station in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech released on the Ukrainian Presidential website on the 29th that the specific work to resume Ukraine’s grain exports had begun in Odessa, southern Ukraine.

——Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 30th that the Russian army used high-precision weapons to hit a Ukrainian military train at a station in the Donetsk region on the 28th, killing more than 140 soldiers and killing 250 Several soldiers were injured. The Russian army also used missiles to hit the Ukrainian formation deployed in the city of Bogodukhov in the Kharkov region, killing more than 30 people.

——Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech released on the Ukrainian Presidential website on the 29th that the specific work to restore Ukraine’s grain exports has begun in Odessa, southern Ukraine, which is very important to Ukraine. The Uzbek side will pay close attention to the implementation of the grain export agreement. The United Nations, Turkey and other international partners will be responsible for the security of the process. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will do everything in their power to protect the Ukrainian coast.

——The chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Volodin posted on social media on the 30th that the detention center holding the members of the “Azov Battalion” was attacked by the Ukrainian army with only one purpose, that is, to prevent the Nuremberg trial It was staged again, and the captured “Azov camp” personnel were not allowed to confess their crimes. He said a public admission of crimes by members of the Azov Battalion would “unavoidably lead to criminal liability of some NATO countries”.

– Konashenkov reported on the 30th that the Ukrainian army used the US-made “Haimas” multiple-barrel rocket launcher system to attack a detention center in the Donetsk region on the 29th, resulting in the death of 50 Ukrainian prisoners. Another 73 Ukrainian prisoners were seriously injured.

——According to the Ukrainian State News Agency, on the morning of the 29th and 30th, in the Luhansk region, the Russian army launched seven missile attacks and shelled Nikolayev and Kharkiv again. The Russian army carried out large-scale artillery bombardment of the Kherson area, and the Ukrainian army carried out precise strikes on Russian warehouses and positions in Chernobayevka, Novikahovka and other places.

– Gazprom (Gazprom) announced on the 30th that Gazprom has stopped supplying natural gas to Latvia due to violation of natural gas purchase conditions. The TASS news agency reported that Gazprom had previously stopped gas supplies to the countries mentioned above after Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark refused to pay Russian gas in rubles.

——Russia’s Bryansk Oblast Governor Bogomaz said on social media on the 30th that two villages in Bryansk Oblast were shelled by the Ukrainian army on the 30th and 29th respectively, causing a substation, power lines and several houses in the village to be damaged. damage.

——The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 30th saying that in response to New Zealand’s expanding sanctions against Russian citizens, Russia decided to indefinitely ban entry of 32 New Zealand citizens, including political, military, academic and media personalities.

——Gazprom Vice President Markrove said on a TV program on the 29th that the “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline turbine will be transported from Canada to Germany instead of Russia after maintenance, which is not in line with the contract and will lead to “North Stream-1”. Brook-1″ other components cannot be repaired. He pointed out that there is no basis for accusing Russia of reducing gas supply, which was caused by incomplete turbine repairs. After the turbine problem is resolved, the amount of gas delivered to Europe via Nord Stream-1 will be the same as before.

(Participating reporters: Chen Chang, Hua Di, Huang He, Li Ming, Li Dongxu)

