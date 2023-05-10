The Russian soldier, the only one left alive, surrenders to the Ukrainian drone to Bakhmut- Corriere TV

In Bakhmut the Ukrainian army captured a Russian defector with the help of a drone: the episode is shown in this video of the Ukrainian propaganda.

A Bakhmut The Ukrainian army captured a Russian defector with the help of a drone: the episode is shown in this video of the Ukrainian propaganda. Driven through the trench and risking fire from fellow soldiers he reached the Kiev positions and was taken into custody. The video posted by Alexander Scherba.

May 10, 2023

