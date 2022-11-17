The study says that male fertility has fallen off a cliff. Expert advice: Suggest quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, and exercising more

Sperm quality and fertility are closely related.

However, a recent meta-analysis in “Human Reproduction Update” stated that in the past half century, male fertility has experienced a “cliff-like” decline.

The author of the paper, Hagai Levin, a professor at the Hebrew University of Israel, pointed out,In the 45 years from 1973 to 2018, the average global sperm count for men fell by 62% (from 335.7 million to 126.6 million), and the concentration of sperm in semen decreased by 52% (from 101 million to 49 million per milliliter).

In addition, from 1973 to 2000, the decline rate of global male sperm concentration was about 1.16% per year, and the decline rate after 2000 has increased to 2.64%.

In this regard, Life Times official Micro Science introduced that according to the latest standards of the World Health Organization, the lower limit of normal sperm concentration in semen is 15 million/ml.

According to experts, the quality and quantity of sperm are mainly affected by age factors, environmental factors and unhealthy lifestyles. If you want to improve sperm quality, you can start with 5 things: including changing to a pair of loose boxer briefs, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol, and infrequent heat. Take a sitz bath, stay up late less, reduce stress, eat enough nutrition, etc.

Another certified health blogger, Dr. Xu Chao, also pointed out that the real culprit of this phenomenon is still unknown. There is a hypothesis that the chemicals of modern life, among other factors, may cause endocrine imbalances in humans. In addition, smoking, drinking and obesity may also lead to decreased male fertility.