[Look at China, December 10, 2022]The Wall Street Journal reported,U.S.will be held on December 9ththe cpcandRussiaimplement newsanctionsincluding the alleged violations against both countrieshuman rightsand support from BeijingIllegal fishing in the Pacific OceanRussia inUkrainedeployiranian droneWait.

Most of the sanctions are imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which the United States uses to sanction government, high-profile military and business officials accused of human rights abuses and corruption in an effort to hold them accountable and deter others.

The sanctions include freezing any assets the targets have within U.S. jurisdiction, preventing them from traveling to the U.S. and prohibiting doing business with them. For government and business officials, the actions could complicate international travel and financing. By cutting off companies involved from accessing the world‘s largest market, the sanctions could disrupt their operations and even force companies to dissolve.

For China‘s part, sanctions announced Friday morning for suspected illegal fishing include two Chinese nationals, Li Zhenyu and Zhuo Xinrong, as well as eight entities and more than 150 Chinese-flagged fishing boats. fishing boat.

Beijing has used these entities not only to feed the world‘s largest population, but also to help China build a network of ports outside its borders, Western officials say.

One of the sanctioned entities, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Co., is listed on Nasdaq, and the blacklisting marks the first time the Treasury Department has imposed sanctions directly on a company on a U.S. stock exchange, officials familiar with the matter told the Journal. U.S. shareholders have 90 days to wind up or divest any debt or equity associated with the company.

Analysts say that in addition to depleting fishing stocks, China is also using its fishing vessels to advance geopolitical goals. “Central and local governments have recruited some commercial fishing vessels to participate in maritime militia activities,” the Congressional Research Service (CRS) report to lawmakers in April said. CRS said government officials asked them to operate in specific waters, participate in training and defend sovereignty, and provide support to the Chinese military in combat.

The sanctions also add to the list Chinese entities involved in human rights abuses against Tibetans, a U.S. official said. Rights groups say Beijing has used security forces to rein in the group and harass suspected followers of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.

The U.S. State Department’s special coordinator for Tibetan issues, Urza Zeya, said earlier this year that the government will hold the CCP accountable for human rights violations against Tibetans and other ethnic minorities.

In Russia, the U.S. will sanction officials responsible for Russian filter camps for Ukrainians trapped on the front lines, where groups such as Human Rights Watch accuse the Russian military of torturing citizens and committing other war crimes.

The U.S. government also plans to hit several Russian defense industry entities linked to the transfer of Iranian military drones that Moscow has been wreaking deadly damage to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, according to officials.

Washington is also preparing to impose sanctions on Russia’s Central Election Commission, which presides over an electoral system denounced by Western officials as rigged and that ensured Putin’s control of Russia for nearly a quarter of a century.

Beijing and Moscow have been the targets of U.S. human rights sanctions. Western countries, led by the United States, have imposed sanctions over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong democrats and Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

