The US Secretary of Defense “Xianghui” accused Chinese experts: Sino-US military relations cannot advance at the pace set by the US – yqqlm

Original title: US Secretary of Defense “Xianghui” accused Chinese experts: Sino-US military relations cannot be advanced at the pace set by the US

[Global Times-Global Network Reported by Guo Yuandan, Li Aixin, Special Correspondent to Singapore]On the morning of the 3rd, US Secretary of Defense Austin made a keynote speech at the first plenary meeting of the Shangri-La Dialogue, and once again mentioned the topic of exchanges between the Chinese and US militaries. Austin continued the US It has always stated its position and pinned the responsibility on China. Military experts told the “Global Times” reporter that the United States completely ignores some basic requirements of China‘s core interests and major security concerns. Under such circumstances, it is impossible for China-US military relations to move forward at the pace set by the US.

The first part of Austin’s speech focused on describing the alliance between the United States and Asia-Pacific countries. “We are stepping up planning, coordination and training with our friends from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean, including staunch allies such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as important partners such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam,” he said. , and Singapore, our host here today.”

Austin said that the 2024 fiscal year defense budget proposed by Biden is used to strengthen the “Pacific Deterrence Initiative” (PDI) to a record high of 9.1 billion US dollars, an increase of 40% over last year. When introducing the military deployment of the US military in the Asia-Pacific region, Austin mentioned that by 2025, the US will deploy the 12th Littoral Combat Regiment, the most advanced formation of the Marine Corps, to Japan to strengthen the stability of the first island chain. At the same time, the United States has committed to increasing the rotational presence of the US military in Australia, including the rotation of fighter and bomber task forces, as well as the rotation of future ground and sea capabilities.

Austin also introduced the progress of “multilateral mechanisms” such as the United States, Japan, Australia, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, Japan, Australia, and India. The Malabar exercise; the “Body Saber” military exercise will be held in Australia in July. At that time, more than 30,000 personnel from 14 countries will participate. This will be the largest exercise in history.

Austin then changed the subject and began to describe the “resistance” encountered by the United States in order to realize the so-called “vision of peace, openness and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region, including not being “intimidated by dangerous actions at sea or in international airspace” in the South China Sea. “, “We have clearly seen a disturbing case of China‘s aggressive and unprofessional flight”, “Our determination to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is unwavering. So are more and more countries in the world“, etc.

Austin also said, “I am deeply concerned that China has been unwilling to engage more seriously in better crisis management mechanisms between our two militaries. But I hope that will change, and soon.”

In an interview with the Global Times in Singapore on the 3rd, Cao Yanzhong, a senior researcher at the Institute of War Studies of the Academy of Military Sciences, said that the overall military posture of the United States against China is consistent with the US national policy of encircling China in various fields, even in the military field. China‘s policy of containing China is more obvious. “For example, a few days ago, the U.S. military ‘Pengci’ claimed that our fighter jets were unprofessional to ‘intercept’ it, but the fact is that its reconnaissance plane conducted close-range reconnaissance and interfered in the training area of ​​​​the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong. Another example, the United States emphasized that its The policy toward Taiwan has not changed, and it still insists on one China, while the other side has increased its arms sales to Taiwan, delivered the first batch of Stinger missiles to Taiwan a few days ago, and assisted the Taiwan military in joint training.” This is what Cao Yanzhong said. A small part of the misdeeds of the United States listed, all of which show that the United States has taken a series of increasingly aggressive actions on issues concerning China‘s most important and core interests and major security concepts.

“When the U.S. military puts all these actions in front of China, how will China develop its military relationship with the U.S.?” The expert on Chinese and U.S. military affairs raised a question. He said that it is not that China is unwilling to develop military relations with the United States. On the contrary, China has always advocated the establishment of a win-win and stable Sino-US relationship with the United States. We have a consensus on China‘s willingness to develop Sino-US military relations. of. But it is precisely the series of actions of the United States that are constantly provoking China‘s bottom line.

Cao Yanzhong said that the responsibility for not having a high-level meeting between the Chinese and American militaries during the “Incense Conference” is mainly on the US side. The US completely ignores some basic requirements of China‘s core interests and major security concerns, and does not work hard to create mutual peace. Basic political conditions for high-level exchanges. Under such circumstances, it is impossible for Sino-US military relations to move forward according to the pace set by the US.

Cao Yanzhong believes that if the U.S. side has the will to promote the normal development of Sino-U.S. military relations, it should not just unilaterally make demands on China. The key lies in how the U.S. responds to China's concerns and takes some concrete actions to improve the relationship between the two militaries. Seriously respond to some of China's requirements on core interests and major security relations, instead of staying in words and falsely talking about "the importance of communicating with the Chinese military."

