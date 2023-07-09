by palermolive.it – ​​14 seconds ago

Show off the coast of Palermo. On Youtube Riccardo Messina has published a video of the sighting of a pod of dolphins, which offer a surprising marine show. The sighting was collected by the site “Avvistiamo”. The online blog was born in 2019 from the project of the same name by Andrea Calascibetta, marine biologist from Palermo, who thanks to the collaboration…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The dance of the dolphins off the coast of Palermo: the VIDEO is enchanting appeared 14 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

