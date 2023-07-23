the video of the devastation – Corriere TV

Odessa is under Russian attack. Russian missile raids hit the city on the night of July 22-23, also causing extensive damage to the historic Cathedral of the Transfiguration, which was partially destroyed after the bombings. The raid that hit the main place of worship in Odessa, reports the Kiev Independent, also left one dead and 18 injured, including 4 children. Throughout this week, the Russian army has repeatedly attacked Odessa with missiles and bombs that have hit important infrastructure, causing civilian deaths and injuries. Thus came the condemnation by UNESCO which earlier this year had declared the historic center of Odessa a World Heritage Site.

July 23, 2023

