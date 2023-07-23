Home » the video of the devastation – Corriere TV
World

the video of the devastation – Corriere TV

by admin
the video of the devastation – Corriere TV

Odessa is under Russian attack. Russian missile raids hit the city on the night of July 22-23, also causing extensive damage to the historic Cathedral of the Transfiguration, which was partially destroyed after the bombings. The raid that hit the main place of worship in Odessa, reports the Kiev Independent, also left one dead and 18 injured, including 4 children. Throughout this week, the Russian army has repeatedly attacked Odessa with missiles and bombs that have hit important infrastructure, causing civilian deaths and injuries. Thus came the condemnation by UNESCO which earlier this year had declared the historic center of Odessa a World Heritage Site.

July 23, 2023 – Updated July 23, 2023, 09:47 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Ancient insects communicate on wings

You may also like

Netanyahu undergoing surgery, awaiting vote on controversial justice...

Four people are missing in floods in Nova...

Amazon coupon: all day deals with guaranteed savings...

“Lost 2 million, at least 15 with the...

GWAR star in the most bizarre Tiny Desk...

The Messthetics (ex Fugazi), four tour dates in...

António Guterres Urges Guatemala to Uphold the Right...

Bombs on Odessa, Orthodox cathedral hit. Service-related Russian...

Serbia beat the Czech Republic at the EP...

Netanyahu operated in the night, under observation after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy