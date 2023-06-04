then he kicks and punches two officers

Two videos: in one a woman bathing in a bra in the Trevi fountain. In the other, the same person, perhaps a tourist, surrounded by the police after having left the monumental fountain. In both shots, two attacks, again by the woman: the first against an agent who had entered the water to get her out of her, hit with a handful as the woman is about to get out of her edge. In the other, a female traffic warden suffers the worst, with the images released by Welcome to Favelas showing her falling to the ground after being kicked in the chest by the illegal swimmer, who will then be carried away by the white helmets.

The scenes of degradation come from the centrally located Trevi Fountain, where despite a permanent presence of the police of Roma Capitale, also to avert the infamous phenomenon of bathing in the historic body of water in the center of Rome, tourists and soaking Romans never stop reveal yourself.

Two shocking shots: in the first we see the woman inside the pool refusing to go out despite the invitation of one of the police officers on duty in Piazza di Trevi. The policeman is forced to enter the water but the woman does not come out, on the contrary, she retreats almost as a sign of defiance, making fun of the agent. A scene that did not go unnoticed by the hundreds of people present at the Trevi fountain who immortalized the incident with their smartphones. Then the unexpected, with the woman who, once she arrives at the edge of the fountain, now reached by her white helmet, hits him on her face making his cap fall off.

Hunted down by the agents present, again on Welcome to Favelas we see a second video. Here the same woman, still in her bra and with a cigarette between her lips, is surrounded by the police. She then she suddenly launches a strong kick towards the abdomen of an agent who immediately falls to the ground from the blow. The images then end with the bather being carried away by the white helmets.

In addition to the fine of 450 euros provided for by the urban police regulation of Rome Capital for bathing in the fountain, the woman could be investigated for crimes of resistance and injury to a public official.







