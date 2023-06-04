Home » Madonna of Trevignano, new meeting. Business has infiltrated… The tale
Business

Madonna of Trevignano, new meeting. Business has infiltrated… The tale

by admin
Madonna of Trevignano, new meeting. Business has infiltrated… The tale

The seer Gisella Cardia

Capri irritates the gods and causes a storm

Yesterday there was – like every 3rd of the month – a new meeting a Trevignano organized by Mrs. Gisella, presumed seer.

I went in person to the event that I wrote about several times.

It starts with a cougar sun that seems to want to burn everything.

Almost perpendicular rays, harbingers of imminent summer solstices, bounce and make the cars red-hot as you go up from the village of Trevignano to the hill above it and from which you can enjoy a wonderful panorama of Lake Bracciano.

The street looks more like a launch pad for a missile. You climb almost vertically until the boulders begin.

The first is of the police trying to dissuaded from continuing but is unsuccessful. We continue with determination and we reach the entrance to the dirt path where there are both the carabinieri and the Trevignano firefighters.

Here bargaining has less luck and we have to leave the car as best we can on a lay-by and walk down Via Campo delle Rose, which I had read about so many times.

We walk with the others faithful with the sun that doesn’t let go, trying to avoid the fuss from the cars of needy, powerful and perhaps recommended people who pass by anyway.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Patuelli: "Crac Svb? Blame the US deregulation, safer rules in Italy"

You may also like

A16 Naples-Canosa, bus ends up in escarpment: one...

China Radio and Television Song Qizhu: New construction...

Pensions and contributory peace, new petition launched on...

Derisking, the G7 card to reduce the rift...

How to “make” money with ChatGPT, between fake...

Polls, Meloni tears up Schlein. Giorgetti most loved...

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed...

VAT matches, the pressing for the extension to...

Pnrr, only 1.2 billion spent in the first...

From attachments to web design, how to reduce...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy