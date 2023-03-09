There was a shooting in Hamburg, a city in northern Germany, on Thursday evening in which a few people were killed, it is not yet clear how many: local news agency dpa (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) spoke of «several» people killed – at least seven according to other sources – and of “some wounded”. No information is yet available on the reasons for and responsibility for the attack, nor on exactly how it took place.

From the first information available, it appears that the attack was carried out after 9 pm in a place of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the residential district of Gross Borstel, in the northern part of the city. In the meantime, the police have announced that they have launched a security operation in the area, and have advised the inhabitants to stay in their homes.