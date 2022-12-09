Tina Turner’s son Ronnie was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged just 62. The international site revealed it Tmz. Ronnie was reportedly found unconscious by neighbors, who attempted to revive him without success. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, although Ronnie had previously been ill with cancer.

It is the second tragedy for the singer, coming four years after her eldest son, Craig, committed suicide by shooting himself in July 2018. The singer gave birth to her firstborn when she was 18, having become pregnant by saxophonist Raymond Hill. Craig had worked as a real estate agent and committed suicide at his Studio City home in July 2018 at just 59 years old.

Their second son, Ronnie, was born in 1960 to Tina and her husband Ike. The couple separated in 1976 after Tina accused her husband of hitting her. Ike died of an overdose in 2007. Ronnie starred opposite his mother in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Tina Turner has yet to comment on his passing.