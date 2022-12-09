At Piazza Affari, Enel shares closed the last weekly session with a rise of 0.93% to 5.22 euros per share, thus bringing the balance sheet since the beginning of the year to a loss of -26%.

Today, the group led by Francesco Storace announced that it has completed the sale of the electricity transmission business in Chile.

In detail, Enel, through its subsidiary Enel Chile, today completed the sale of the entire stake, equal to 99.09% of the share capital, held in Enel Transmisión Chile, a listed Chilean electricity transmission company, to Sociedad Transmisora ​​Metropolitana (STM), controlled by Inversiones Grupo Saesa Ltda (Grupo Saesa).

STM paid a total consideration in terms of equity of 1,399 million US dollars for the entire stake held by Enel Chile in Enel Transmisión Chile, corresponding to approximately 1,575 million US dollars in terms of enterprise value, including the price adjustment based on the application of an interest rate starting from 1 January 2022 until the launch date of the public purchase offer.

The transaction is in line with the current Strategic Plan of the Enel Group, as it contributes to the objective of focusing on core businesses in Tier-1 countries, including Chile, by exiting other businesses no longer aligned with the Group’s strategy such as broadcasting activities.

Enel Transmisión Chile manages 683 km of transmission lines and 60 substations (57 owned by the company and three owned by third parties) in the Santiago metropolitan area.