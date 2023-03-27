Home World Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 27 March 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 27 March 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 27 March 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​17 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Monday 27 March 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3135 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Monday 27 March 2023 at 00:00 appeared 17 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  More explosions in Transnistria, the shadow of the Donbass stretches over Moldova: "They want to drag us into the war"

You may also like

Tragedy in Custonaci, that’s who the victims are

Ivano Marescotti, his three wives and his son...

Valencia lost to Zvezda from Zaragoza Stefan Jović...

Uss, the Russian spy on the run bought...

Can cause radioactive tsunami North Korea tests underwater...

Pd, Schlein brings the groups together tomorrow and...

Borenović supported Jelena Trivić | Info

Haos na derbiju Vardar – Pelister VIDEO |...

also Palermitans among the victims

NATO Criticizes Putin’s ‘Dangerous and Irresponsible’ Nuclear Talk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy