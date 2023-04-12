TUA Abruzzo evaluates the requests of the municipal administration of Sulmona. In the breaking latest news office of the Single Transport Company, the president of TUA – Gabriele De Angelis and the mayor of the Peligna capital – Gianfranco Di Piero, met yesterday morning to examine the requests of commuters in the Peligna area, especially in terms of strengthening connections to Rome.

At the meeting, which was also attended by TUA’s general manager – Maxmilian Di Pasquale and the sales manager – Carola Di Paolo, a series of mobility hypotheses were presented which include, for example, the forecast of connecting journeys in Avezzano for continue to Rome (and vice versa) and the forecast of the postponement of the timetable of the Sulmona-Rome holiday journey (from the current hours 17 to 19).

The meeting, in addition to opening up in terms of strengthening services for the Peligna area, also represented an opportunity to set up a working group that will be made up of technicians from TUA, the partner company SIT and the councilor for Transport of Sulmona – Attilio D’Andrea.