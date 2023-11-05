Two Convicted and Fined for Pimping in La Vega, Dominican Republic

LA VEGA, Dominican Republic – Two individuals have been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of 100 thousand pesos after being found guilty of engaging in pimping practices in a location in La Vega.

Mary Marmolejos González, the manager of the closed Terraza Brisa de Jima commercial establishment, and Cristian Gómez Almonte, a security guard at the establishment, were both handed the conviction by the First Collegiate Court of La Vega.

The chief prosecutor of La Vega, Aura Luz García Martínez, emphasized the importance of sanctioning this practice that violates human rights. She stated that they will continue to work tirelessly to combat this scourge and prevent the integrity of individuals from being compromised.

During the trial, prosecutor Wilton Hernández presented evidence that demonstrated the facts presented in the accusation. The judges, Lucrecia Rodríguez, Juana Patricia Silverio, and Julissa Candelario, handed down the conviction and ordered that it be enforced in the correctional centers and rehabilitation facilities of Rafey Mujeres and El Pinito, located in the provinces of Santiago and La Vega, respectively.

According to the accusatory file, authorities from the Public Ministry and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) of the National Police raided the premises in question on December 21, 2019, with a court order. During the raid, several women were found engaging in sexual activities for economic gain, resulting in the defendants profiting from their actions.

Marmolejos González and Gómez Almonte were arrested at the scene while Miguel La Tata, the owner of the business, remains a fugitive and is being pursued in connection with this case.

Various items were seized during the operation, including money in both pesos and dollars, cell phones, conventional and electronic cigarettes, sexual stimulants, and condoms. Additionally, notebooks containing records of services offered and their associated costs were also discovered.

Marmolejos González and Gómez Almonte were found guilty of violating articles 265, 266, 334, and 334, numeral 1, paragraphs 6, and 9 of the Dominican Penal Code which are against the interests of the Dominican State.

Share this: Facebook

X

