(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, FEBRUARY 20 – Two employees of Spezia Calcio will file a complaint against unknown persons for having been subjected to a jet of urine during the Serie A match Spezia-Juventus, played yesterday afternoon at the Picco stadium. The two collaborators, a man and a woman, on duty at the Ligurian facility, were at the foot of the away sector occupied by Juventus fans when, as they said, they were hit by a liquid and would have seen a man who from above he was peeing on them. The episode was confirmed by the club itself. The police forces will verify the incident through the high-definition images of the video surveillance circuit inside the stadium. (HANDLE).

