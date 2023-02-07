Roma network in Milan thanks the people who responded to the first appeal for help to the Roma and Sinti communities in difficulty in this emergency. What has been collected has helped thirty poor families but the needs are many and the collection continues. ReteRom works in the table set up by the Municipality of Milan to identify the most critical situations and intervene.

At the beginning of April we launched an appeal to address what we defined as an “emergency within an emergency”, ie the situation of numerous poor Roma families that the aid machine reaches with difficulty. We raised 1675 euros. It is not an extraordinary figure, but it has allowed us, also thanks to the contribution of various goods received from other associations, to help 30 families without help or with insufficient aid.

We have so far spent 1300 euros. We bought and distributed foodstuffs (pasta, rice, oil, flour, sauces, fruit, vegetables, etc.), soaps and detergents, sanitary towels, diapers, medicines, baby milk, water, etc. and donated small sums for the purchase of gas cylinders for cooking and diesel to run the lighting generators.

But the emergency is not over. The situation of many Roma and Sinti families in marginalized situations continues to be precarious and we have already received other requests for help, which we will hardly be able to deal with without your support. We therefore ask you to continue to help us by paying your contribution to:

IBAN: IT20F0359901899050188535126

IBAN: IT81F0335901600100000073273

Use the reason “Rom: Double Emergency”

Heartfelt thanks to all those who will help us, also to spread our appeal.

The associations of the Milan Roma Network: ApertaMente Association, “Fabrizio Casavola” social promotion association, UPRE ROMA Association, Roma and Sinti Council of Milan, GRT.